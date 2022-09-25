ACG Wealth Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

