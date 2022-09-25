ACG Wealth Invests $38,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $49.24 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.