ACG Wealth Makes New $39,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $137.28 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $135.84 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

