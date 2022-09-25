ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

