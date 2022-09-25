ACG Wealth Takes $42,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.