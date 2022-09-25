AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

ATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.05. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

