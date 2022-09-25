AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.31. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.91 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

