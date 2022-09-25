Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.56.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.