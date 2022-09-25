Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1,031.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Albemarle by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Albemarle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

