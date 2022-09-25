Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.24 and a 12-month high of $726.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

