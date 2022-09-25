Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 570.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

