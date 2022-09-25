Allworth Financial LP Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

