Allworth Financial LP Has $343,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1,110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

