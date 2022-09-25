Allworth Financial LP Invests $328,000 in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.23% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $12,294,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

HAP stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $57.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.