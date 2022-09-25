Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of COMT opened at $35.86 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

