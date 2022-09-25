Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,042 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

