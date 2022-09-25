Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.