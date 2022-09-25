Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

