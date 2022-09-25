Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $143.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47.

