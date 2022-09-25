Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.