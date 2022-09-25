Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

