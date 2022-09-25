Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

