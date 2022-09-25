Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 5th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

