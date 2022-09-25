Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

