Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 221,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 145,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

