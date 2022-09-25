Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,921.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

