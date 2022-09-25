Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,854.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,358.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,100,517,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

