Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,987.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

