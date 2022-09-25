Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,908.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,358.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,100,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

