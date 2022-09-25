Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



