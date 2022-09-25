Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 168,039.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

