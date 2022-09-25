Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,934.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,044.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 81,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

