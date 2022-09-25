Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

