AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.59

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 220157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

