American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.49% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUSI stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

