American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.9 %

American Express stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.