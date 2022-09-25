American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on APEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

