AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AMETEK by 13.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

