Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $141.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.