Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $582.94

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $582.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $321.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.81 and its 200 day moving average is $476.67. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $318.53 and a 12 month high of $753.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

