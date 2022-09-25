Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $218.80

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.80.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of IEX opened at $199.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average is $194.89. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

