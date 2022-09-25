Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,544 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

