Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $148.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

LendingTree Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $330.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

