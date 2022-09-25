Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $57.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

