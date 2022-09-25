Analyzing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absci and Bitcoin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 2 0 5 0 2.43 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.16%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.4% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,223.07% -29.31% -25.26% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Bitcoin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 60.40 -$100.96 million ($1.26) -2.47 Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Volatility and Risk

Absci has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absci beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

