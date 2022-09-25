Analyzing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group 7.73% 12.61% 3.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Deep Yellow and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.45 $403.84 million $4.27 18.96

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Deep Yellow and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

