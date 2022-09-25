Analyzing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 4.18% 7.81% 4.18% Altair Engineering -5.73% 1.79% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.7% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Dynatrace and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 13 0 2.76 Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $56.44, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.23%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 10.27 $52.45 million $0.14 237.21 Altair Engineering $532.18 million 6.87 -$8.79 million ($0.43) -106.30

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Altair Engineering on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

