Analyzing Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Macerich 6 2 2 0 1.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $13.45, suggesting a potential upside of 71.34%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

74.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.10% 7.74% 1.68% Macerich 4.30% 1.18% 0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.57 $137.18 million $1.90 9.52 Macerich $847.44 million 1.99 $14.26 million $0.18 43.61

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Macerich on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Macerich



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

