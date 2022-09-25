Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.83

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 12695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.
The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
