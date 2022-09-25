Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.16

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 8988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 250,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 792.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

